CHP Investigating Mysterious Shooting on I-8
California Highway Patrol officers are searching for the person who fired five rounds at a car driving along Interstate 8 and fled. The shooting happened at approximately 4 a.m. Sunday when a 20-year-old from San Diego was driving a 2005 Infiniti Q45 heading eastbound on I-8, near Fletcher Parkway.
