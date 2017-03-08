CHP Investigating Mysterious Shooting...

CHP Investigating Mysterious Shooting on I-8

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: NBC San Diego

California Highway Patrol officers are searching for the person who fired five rounds at a car driving along Interstate 8 and fled. The shooting happened at approximately 4 a.m. Sunday when a 20-year-old from San Diego was driving a 2005 Infiniti Q45 heading eastbound on I-8, near Fletcher Parkway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Cajon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) 12 hr Kirby The Star Wa... 112
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 13 hr Aaron jeng 41
Beware! Capital Growth Planning in El Cajon Emp... (Aug '10) Mar 9 Debtam 32
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Mar 9 Kelly 211
el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07) Mar 7 Capone 491
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) Mar 4 Andy 44
Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12) Feb 28 hbcman45 19
See all El Cajon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Cajon Forum Now

El Cajon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Cajon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

El Cajon, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,040 • Total comments across all topics: 279,495,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC