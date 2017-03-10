Almost 100 California entities are in...

Almost 100 California entities are interested in building Trump's border wall

Los Angeles Times

International engineering corporations, boutique architectural firms and tiny mom-and-pop builders with names like "Loko-Koko" are lining up to help build President Trump 's border wall, despite the fact that Mexico has said it won't pay for it and polls show that many Americans don't want it. Since the Department of Homeland Security placed a presolicitation notice on the Federal Business Opportunities website in late February for "the design and build of several prototype wall structures in the vicinity of the United States border Mexico," more than 600 interested vendors from around the country have signed on, including almost 100 entities from California.

