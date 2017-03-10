10 Things to Know for Today

Nadia Hanan Madalo, center, talks with her mother, Alyshooa Kannah, second from right, and other family members as she sits down for a meal in her brother's apartment Thursday, March 16, 2017, in El Cajon, Calif, after arriving to the United States. Madalo and her family, refugees forced to flee their town of Batnaya, Iraq, after the Islamic State invaded and destroyed it several years ago, arrived in San Diego to be reunited with Madalo's siblings and mother.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.