Write Out Loud Announces Regional Winner of Poetry Out Loud
The Regional finals were held on Tuesday, February 6th at the San Diego Central Library. The winner of the Regional Finals and the new San Diego Champion is Signe Laundrup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Cajon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|24 min
|Pay Back
|197
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|Feb 19
|LouisaLouise
|139
|Dr BLT song for Vets: You Come in Peace? I Come...
|Feb 10
|bruce
|1
|If you hate the Trump's? Then try another
|Feb 10
|Earl
|2
|2 Teenagers Stabbed In El Cajon (May '06)
|Jan '17
|Ssg
|349
|History in ElCajon
|Jan '17
|NeldaLou
|11
|to many stinkyarabics in el cajon!! (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|Capone
|46
Find what you want!
Search El Cajon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC