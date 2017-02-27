Woman pleads guilty to stabbing BF's ...

Woman pleads guilty to stabbing BF's pregnant ex

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: 10News

A woman who broke into the home of her boyfriend's pregnant ex-girlfriend and stabbed her several times pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted murder, burglary and assault with a deadly weapon. Joyce forced her way into Mashala Smith's home on Petree Street near El Monte Road around 11:30 p.m. last May 16, attacked her and fled, according to El Cajon police Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 10News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Cajon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 3 hr Tony 203
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) 4 hr Pedro 40
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 6 hr californiaboy 11
Poll IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08) Feb 23 Whitey 140
Dr BLT song for Vets: You Come in Peace? I Come... Feb 10 bruce 1
If you hate the Trump's? Then try another Feb 10 Earl 2
News 2 Teenagers Stabbed In El Cajon (May '06) Jan '17 Ssg 349
See all El Cajon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Cajon Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for San Diego County was issued at February 27 at 8:59PM PST

El Cajon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Cajon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Space Station
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

El Cajon, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,042 • Total comments across all topics: 279,195,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC