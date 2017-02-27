Woman pleads guilty to stabbing BF's pregnant ex
A woman who broke into the home of her boyfriend's pregnant ex-girlfriend and stabbed her several times pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted murder, burglary and assault with a deadly weapon. Joyce forced her way into Mashala Smith's home on Petree Street near El Monte Road around 11:30 p.m. last May 16, attacked her and fled, according to El Cajon police Lt.
