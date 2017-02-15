Who did San Diego lawmakers hit up fo...

Who did San Diego lawmakers hit up for contributions to favorite charities?

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

In 2016, San Diego lawmakers solicited $141,000 in contributions from businesses, tribes and interest groups to their favorite charities and causes. Click through to see who brought in the most.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Cajon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 10 hr Trey Basher 195
Poll IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08) Feb 19 LouisaLouise 139
Dr BLT song for Vets: You Come in Peace? I Come... Feb 10 bruce 1
If you hate the Trump's? Then try another Feb 10 Earl 2
News 2 Teenagers Stabbed In El Cajon (May '06) Jan '17 Ssg 349
History in ElCajon Jan '17 NeldaLou 11
to many stinkyarabics in el cajon!! (Aug '09) Jan '17 Capone 46
See all El Cajon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Cajon Forum Now

El Cajon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Cajon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

El Cajon, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,713 • Total comments across all topics: 279,063,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC