SDSU grad named to U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame

Thursday Feb 16

Ellen Ochoa, a San Diego State University graduate who became the first Hispanic woman to travel in space and who rose to her current position as director of the NASA 's Johnson Space Center in Houston, has been elected to the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame. The 58 year-old Ochoa was honored for work that's ranged from service aboard four shuttle flight and her stewardship of JSC, which has handled NASA's manned space flight efforts since the early days of the American space program Ochoa spent much of her childhood in La Mesa, and graduated from El Cajon's Grossmont High School in 1975.

