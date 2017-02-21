Schools get refugees, but no resources

Schools get refugees, but no resources

Samah Hussein, 13, and Abdulraheem Qadour, 11, study on their laptops in a class for refugee children at Cajon Valley Middle School. Photo: Christine Armario/AP El Cajon, just east of San Diego, has been a resettling refugees for years, reports Mark Keierleber on The 74. But now the Cajon Valley Union School District "is at the breaking point, faced with an influx of hundreds of kids needing millions of dollars worth of trauma, language, and remedial education services that the 26-school, 17,500-student district cannot afford."

