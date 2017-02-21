SANDAG Board Members Call For Indepen...

SANDAG Board Members Call For Independent Investigation Into Measure A Sales Tax Estimates

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: NBC San Diego

This November 23, 2011, file photo shows traffic at a stand still on the 405 Freeway near Los Angeles International Aiprort. Board members at the San Diego County Association of Governments are calling for an independent investigation into the agency's use of overly aggressive revenue forecasts to sell Measure A, a tax increase voters rejected in November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Cajon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 4 hr Pay Back 197
Poll IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08) Feb 19 LouisaLouise 139
Dr BLT song for Vets: You Come in Peace? I Come... Feb 10 bruce 1
If you hate the Trump's? Then try another Feb 10 Earl 2
News 2 Teenagers Stabbed In El Cajon (May '06) Jan '17 Ssg 349
History in ElCajon Jan '17 NeldaLou 11
to many stinkyarabics in el cajon!! (Aug '09) Jan '17 Capone 46
See all El Cajon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Cajon Forum Now

El Cajon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Cajon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
 

El Cajon, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,029 • Total comments across all topics: 279,072,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC