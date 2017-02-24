San Diego doctors see uptick in opioid-addicted newborns
As America's addiction to painkillers reaches epidemic levels, the drugs are starting to affect San Diego's smallest and most vulnerable residents -- newborns. "Structurally these babies may look normal but we don`t know the long term effects of these children," said Dr. Sean Daneshmand.
