Renewable Energy Update - February 2017 #4

Monday Feb 27

Feb 21 Senate leader Kevin de Len is proposing legislation, SB 584, that would require California to generate all of its electricity from renewable sources. If approved, 100 percent of the state's electricity would need to come from clean sources such as solar and wind by 2045.

