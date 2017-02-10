More details revealed in small plane ...

More details revealed in small plane crash near San Diego

Two men who survived a small plane crash in Southern California had to hike out of the wreckage and climb to higher ground in order to call authorities. The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that a 25-year-old man and 28-year-old man called 911 Sunday afternoon after the crash near Ramona.

