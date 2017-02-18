January refugee arrivals were up 61 percent in San Diego from last year
The number of refugees resettling in San Diego County did not slow down in January - 365 arrived last month, the same as December's new arrivals total, according to data from the county Health and Human Services Agency. The new arrivals bring the total number of refugees resettled in the county since October to 1,552.
