Imperial Beach enacts temporary recreational pot moratorium

Imperial Beach council members on Wednesday voted unanimously to enact an emergency ordinance that temporarily suspends commercial non-medical marijuana activities in the city. The urgency ordinance is effective immediately and prohibits cultivation, possession, manufacturing, distribution and delivery and the sale of marijuana for recreational use.

