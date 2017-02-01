Imperial Beach enacts temporary recreational pot moratorium
Imperial Beach council members on Wednesday voted unanimously to enact an emergency ordinance that temporarily suspends commercial non-medical marijuana activities in the city. The urgency ordinance is effective immediately and prohibits cultivation, possession, manufacturing, distribution and delivery and the sale of marijuana for recreational use.
