Grossmont College student files suit against Trump's ban

Three students who attend universities in California, including one from Grossmont College in El Cajon , sued the Trump administration on Thursday over the recent ban on travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries. The lawsuit, filed by the American Civil Liberties Union in Northern California, says that the 90-day ban - created by an executive order from President Donald Trump just over a week ago - violates First Amendment religious protections and provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

