El Cajon to start talks with Live Nation to manage ECPAC

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

El Cajon is poised to begin formal negotiations with Live Nation to manage the city's 40-year-old East County Performing Arts Center, which has been shuttered since 2009. City Manager Doug Williford said Thursday the city has been in informal talks with the Los Angeles-based entertainment company since August.

