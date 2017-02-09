El Cajon to start talks with Live Nation to manage ECPAC
El Cajon is poised to begin formal negotiations with Live Nation to manage the city's 40-year-old East County Performing Arts Center, which has been shuttered since 2009. City Manager Doug Williford said Thursday the city has been in informal talks with the Los Angeles-based entertainment company since August.
