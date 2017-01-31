El Cajon preparing residents for coming district elections
El Cajon will hold numerous workshops and public hearings for residents as the city begins dividing the city into four parts for district elections. The city held one public hearing about the matter in January and will hold a second public hearing on Feb. 14. At the hearings, held during City Council meetings, residents are asked to weigh in on the boundaries of the districts.
