El Cajon moving ahead on district boundaries for voting
El Cajon has opened an online portal to look at maps submitted by residents who want to weigh in on district boundaries for future elections. El Cajon voters in November approved district-only elections starting in 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Cajon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Activist
|189
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Anonymous
|137
|Dr BLT song for Vets: You Come in Peace? I Come...
|Feb 10
|bruce
|1
|If you hate the Trump's? Then try another
|Feb 10
|Earl
|2
|Makayla Ramsey
|Feb 3
|Concerned in Cali...
|3
|2 Teenagers Stabbed In El Cajon (May '06)
|Jan '17
|Ssg
|349
|History in ElCajon
|Jan '17
|NeldaLou
|11
Find what you want!
Search El Cajon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC