El Cajon moving ahead on district bou...

El Cajon moving ahead on district boundaries for voting

Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

El Cajon has opened an online portal to look at maps submitted by residents who want to weigh in on district boundaries for future elections. El Cajon voters in November approved district-only elections starting in 2018.

