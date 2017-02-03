El Cajon Councilman Pushes Controversial Homelessness Plan
Homelessness all across San Diego County continues to rise at an alarming rate and El Cajon is one of the cities seeing a spike from previous years. Newly appointed El Cajon Councilmember Ben Kalasho told NBC 7 he has a plan to reduce homelessness in the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Cajon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Makayla Ramsey
|21 hr
|Concerned in Cali...
|3
|Women Real Estate Agents
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Women with a Hair Problem
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Trump's Refugee Order Will Impact Aid Efforts i...
|Jan 28
|25or6to4
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jan 21
|Woody
|183
|Murder
|Jan 18
|sioux
|1
|rocky dee hines conviction
|Jan 17
|dean
|1
Find what you want!
Search El Cajon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC