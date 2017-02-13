Alfred Olango's sister files lawsuit in fatal El Cajon police shooting

The District Attorney's Office has determined that the fatal shooting of Alfred Olango , an unarmed black man, by El Cajon police last year was justified and that the officer will not face criminal charges. The District Attorney's Office has determined that the fatal shooting of Alfred Olango , an unarmed black man, by El Cajon police last year was justified and that the officer will not face criminal charges.

