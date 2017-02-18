18-year-old pleads not guilty in deadly Spring Valley hit and run case

An 18-year-old man accused the scene of a crash that killed a pedestrian in Spring Valley pleaded not guilty Tuesday to felony hit-and- run causing death. Andrew Thouzen of El Cajon was allegedly behind the wheel of a northbound 2000 Mercedes-Benz sedan that hit 75-year-old James Martinez as he walked across Sweetwater Road near Tyler Street around 10 p.m. last Tuesday.

