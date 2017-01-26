Trump's Refugee Plan Will Prioritize ...

Trump's Refugee Plan Will Prioritize Christians Suffering Religious Persecution

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: National Public Radio

Parents pick up their children at Naranca Elementary in El Cajon, Calif., in October 2016. The school is one of many in the San Diego suburb that has received an influx of Syrian refugees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Cajon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's Refugee Order Will Impact Aid Efforts i... 4 hr 25or6to4 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Jan 21 Woody 183
Murder Jan 18 sioux 1
rocky dee hines conviction Jan 17 dean 1
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jan 12 Frank 111
News 2 Teenagers Stabbed In El Cajon (May '06) Jan 10 Ssg 349
History in ElCajon Jan 4 NeldaLou 11
See all El Cajon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Cajon Forum Now

El Cajon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Cajon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

El Cajon, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,369 • Total comments across all topics: 278,346,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC