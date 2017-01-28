Trump's order stokes fear among San Diego's immigrants
Anxiety and uncertainty hung over many immigrant communities in San Diego County Saturday as the repercussions of President Donald Trump 's travel and immigration ban from seven predominately Muslim countries began to play out across the globe. "Almost everyone that comes to our organization is going to be affected by this in some way," Vanessa Dojaquez, a senior immigration supervisor at the International Rescue Committee, said Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
El Cajon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Makayla Ramsey
|11 hr
|Capone
|2
|Trump's Refugee Order Will Impact Aid Efforts i...
|Sat
|25or6to4
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jan 21
|Woody
|183
|Murder
|Jan 18
|sioux
|1
|rocky dee hines conviction
|Jan 17
|dean
|1
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Frank
|111
|2 Teenagers Stabbed In El Cajon (May '06)
|Jan 10
|Ssg
|349
Find what you want!
Search El Cajon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC