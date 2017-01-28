Trump's order stokes fear among San D...

Trump's order stokes fear among San Diego's immigrants

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Anxiety and uncertainty hung over many immigrant communities in San Diego County Saturday as the repercussions of President Donald Trump 's travel and immigration ban from seven predominately Muslim countries began to play out across the globe. "Almost everyone that comes to our organization is going to be affected by this in some way," Vanessa Dojaquez, a senior immigration supervisor at the International Rescue Committee, said Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Cajon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Makayla Ramsey 11 hr Capone 2
News Trump's Refugee Order Will Impact Aid Efforts i... Sat 25or6to4 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Jan 21 Woody 183
Murder Jan 18 sioux 1
rocky dee hines conviction Jan 17 dean 1
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jan 12 Frank 111
News 2 Teenagers Stabbed In El Cajon (May '06) Jan 10 Ssg 349
See all El Cajon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Cajon Forum Now

El Cajon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Cajon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

El Cajon, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,461 • Total comments across all topics: 278,413,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC