Toxic air pollution report finds continued gains

The county adopted its latest "hot spot" report for toxic air pollution Wednesday, which found progress continues on limiting harmful emissions from industrial and government facilities. Cancerous and other dangerous air pollutants have been reduced by nearly 25 percent since 2009 and roughly 88 percent since 1989 when the program started, according to the most recent Air Toxics Hot Spots Program Report .

