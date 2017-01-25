San Diego gets a 'D' for tobacco control programs
The American Lung Association gave San Diego low grades in its most recent report card on tobacco control, which ranks cities and counties on policies to prevent tobacco use and secondhand smoke. April 2015 file photo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Cajon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jan 21
|Woody
|183
|Murder
|Jan 18
|sioux
|1
|rocky dee hines conviction
|Jan 17
|dean
|1
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Frank
|111
|2 Teenagers Stabbed In El Cajon (May '06)
|Jan 10
|Ssg
|349
|History in ElCajon
|Jan 4
|NeldaLou
|11
|to many stinkyarabics in el cajon!! (Aug '09)
|Jan 3
|Capone
|46
Find what you want!
Search El Cajon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC