Recently elected Helix Water board member resigns
Luis P. Tejeda shakes hands with Helix Water District General Manager Carlos Lugo. Tejeda was elected to the Helix Water Board by voters in November but announced his resignation this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Cajon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|18 min
|Ron
|169
|History in ElCajon
|17 hr
|NeldaLou
|11
|to many stinkyarabics in el cajon!! (Aug '09)
|Tue
|Capone
|46
|El cajon orphans gang (May '11)
|Tue
|Armando
|44
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|Tue
|Capone
|489
|Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12)
|Dec 28
|raw1911
|18
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Dec 23
|ABC NEWS
|3
Find what you want!
Search El Cajon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC