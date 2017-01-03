Police are killing fewer unarmed blac...

Police are killing fewer unarmed black men

Wednesday Jan 4

Rev. Shane Harris speaks to protesters gathered at the El Cajon Police Department headquarters to protest fatal shooting of an unarmed black man Tuesday by officers in El Cajon, California, U.S. September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Earnie Grafton The number of unarmed black men shot and killed by police in the U.S. last year was less than half the total for 2015, according to one database, suggesting that due to nationwide protests, better training or other factors, what the media has called "a national crisis" could be abating.

