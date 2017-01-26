Olango autopsy: Hit by four police bullets; cocaine in his system
A still photo from video released by El Cajon police, with faces tiled, as officers shoot Alfred Olango. An autopsy on Albert Olango, killed by El Cajon police in September, revealed that he was hit by four rounds and bled to death in the hospital during surgery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Cajon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jan 21
|Woody
|183
|Murder
|Jan 18
|sioux
|1
|rocky dee hines conviction
|Jan 17
|dean
|1
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Frank
|111
|2 Teenagers Stabbed In El Cajon (May '06)
|Jan 10
|Ssg
|349
|History in ElCajon
|Jan 4
|NeldaLou
|11
|to many stinkyarabics in el cajon!! (Aug '09)
|Jan 3
|Capone
|46
Find what you want!
Search El Cajon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC