New councilman wants more help for El Cajon homeless

New El Cajon City Councilman Ben Kalasho wants the city to look into a comprehensive city homeless program, but a plan he recently shared with the council was nixed in favor of something a little less overreaching. Kalasho, elected in November, asked the city to consider a career-centered program in which homeless people in El Cajon could be taken off the streets and helped, put to work in city-backed jobs.

