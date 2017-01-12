Men Break Into Store Through Roof, Bu...

Men Break Into Store Through Roof, Burglarize Market: SDSO

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: NBC San Diego

Two men snuck into an unincorporated El Cajon market by forcing their way in through a rooftop vent, stealing large amounts of cigarettes and lottery tickets, according to San Diego County Sheriff's officials . The burglary happened between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Sunday when two adult men broke into the Rainbow Farms Market, located at 1335 La Cresta Boulevard in unincorporated El Cajon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Cajon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 6 hr Kelly 176
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) 7 hr Frank 111
News 2 Teenagers Stabbed In El Cajon (May '06) Jan 10 Ssg 349
History in ElCajon Jan 4 NeldaLou 11
to many stinkyarabics in el cajon!! (Aug '09) Jan 3 Capone 46
El cajon orphans gang (May '11) Jan 3 Armando 44
el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07) Jan 3 Capone 489
See all El Cajon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Cajon Forum Now

El Cajon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Cajon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

El Cajon, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,756 • Total comments across all topics: 277,856,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC