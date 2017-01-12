Men Break Into Store Through Roof, Burglarize Market: SDSO
Two men snuck into an unincorporated El Cajon market by forcing their way in through a rooftop vent, stealing large amounts of cigarettes and lottery tickets, according to San Diego County Sheriff's officials . The burglary happened between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Sunday when two adult men broke into the Rainbow Farms Market, located at 1335 La Cresta Boulevard in unincorporated El Cajon.
