Local authors to share their stories at El Cajon library
Amanda Matti, Lynn Manyfires and C.E. "Ed" Gauss will entertain readers with insight into their writing and excerpts from their books at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21 at the library at 201 E. Douglas Ave. Matti is a former U.S. Navy intelligence analyst originally from Florida, who moved to El Cajon in 2013. She penned a memoir about love found with an Iraqi translator in Baghdad in 2005 called "A Foreign Affair."
