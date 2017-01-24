La Mesa looking for other groups to handle some downtown events
La Mesa Shimmer has become a popular event in the city. Unlike Oktoberfest, which the city hopes to hand off to an outside entity to manage, La Mesa will continue to run the late autumn event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Cajon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Makayla Ramsey
|Mon
|Capone
|2
|Trump's Refugee Order Will Impact Aid Efforts i...
|Sat
|25or6to4
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jan 21
|Woody
|183
|Murder
|Jan 18
|sioux
|1
|rocky dee hines conviction
|Jan 17
|dean
|1
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Frank
|111
|2 Teenagers Stabbed In El Cajon (May '06)
|Jan 10
|Ssg
|349
Find what you want!
Search El Cajon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC