La Mesa looking for other groups to h...

La Mesa looking for other groups to handle some downtown events

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

La Mesa Shimmer has become a popular event in the city. Unlike Oktoberfest, which the city hopes to hand off to an outside entity to manage, La Mesa will continue to run the late autumn event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Cajon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Makayla Ramsey Mon Capone 2
News Trump's Refugee Order Will Impact Aid Efforts i... Sat 25or6to4 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Jan 21 Woody 183
Murder Jan 18 sioux 1
rocky dee hines conviction Jan 17 dean 1
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jan 12 Frank 111
News 2 Teenagers Stabbed In El Cajon (May '06) Jan 10 Ssg 349
See all El Cajon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Cajon Forum Now

El Cajon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Cajon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

El Cajon, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,400 • Total comments across all topics: 278,431,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC