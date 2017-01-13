King Day march focuses economic inequality, police reform
Invoking the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr., demonstrators marched through downtown San Diego Monday afternoon to draw attention to numerous concerns, including homelessness, economic equality and shootings by police. Among their printed messages: " Black Lives Matter ," "White People for Black Lives," Do Not Normalize Bigotry," and "Justice for Alfred Olango Jail Killer Cops."
