Helix Water District makes plans for time change, new director
The Helix Water District Board will fill a seat vacated by Director Luis P. Tejeda through an application and interview process. The board this week voted 4-0 to give public notice for 15 days, announcing the vacancy in Division 1. It will accept applications through Jan. 26, and interview and appoint a new director at a special board meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30. The notice has been posted through a press release to local media outlets, at the Fletcher Hills Library and at the East County Courthouse.
