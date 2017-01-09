Helix Water District makes plans for ...

Helix Water District makes plans for time change, new director

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

The Helix Water District Board will fill a seat vacated by Director Luis P. Tejeda through an application and interview process. The board this week voted 4-0 to give public notice for 15 days, announcing the vacancy in Division 1. It will accept applications through Jan. 26, and interview and appoint a new director at a special board meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30. The notice has been posted through a press release to local media outlets, at the Fletcher Hills Library and at the East County Courthouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Cajon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Thu Kelly 176
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Thu Frank 111
News 2 Teenagers Stabbed In El Cajon (May '06) Jan 10 Ssg 349
History in ElCajon Jan 4 NeldaLou 11
to many stinkyarabics in el cajon!! (Aug '09) Jan 3 Capone 46
El cajon orphans gang (May '11) Jan 3 Armando 44
el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07) Jan 3 Capone 489
See all El Cajon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Cajon Forum Now

El Cajon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Cajon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Ivory Coast
 

El Cajon, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,026 • Total comments across all topics: 277,884,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC