Helix Water District appoints new director

Tuesday Jan 31

Dan McMillan was appointed on Monday as the Helix Water District Board's new representative for Division 1. Dan McMillan, who finished runner-up to Luis P. Tejeda in last November's election for the Division 1 seat, beat out six other candidates at a special meeting Monday night. It was McMillan's experience that won over all but one Helix Water Board director.

