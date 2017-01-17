Helix Water District appoints new director

Dan McMillan was appointed on Monday as the Helix Water District Board's new representative for Division 1. Dan McMillan, who finished runner-up to Luis P. Tejeda in last November's election for the Division 1 seat, beat out six other candidates at a special meeting Monday night. It was McMillan's experience that won over all but one Helix Water Board director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.