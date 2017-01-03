Former Santana coach sentenced to one year in custody, must register as sex offender
A former Santana High School track coach who engaged in sexual activity with an underage female student was sentenced Wednesday to a year in custody and ordered to register as a sex offender for life. Keith Alan Silvia, 50, pleaded guilty in October to a felony charge of attending an arranged illicit meeting with a minor.
