Former Santana coach sentenced to one...

Former Santana coach sentenced to one year in custody, must register as sex offender

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

A former Santana High School track coach who engaged in sexual activity with an underage female student was sentenced Wednesday to a year in custody and ordered to register as a sex offender for life. Keith Alan Silvia, 50, pleaded guilty in October to a felony charge of attending an arranged illicit meeting with a minor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Cajon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 5 hr Capone 173
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jan 5 Rudy 110
History in ElCajon Jan 4 NeldaLou 11
to many stinkyarabics in el cajon!! (Aug '09) Jan 3 Capone 46
El cajon orphans gang (May '11) Jan 3 Armando 44
el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07) Jan 3 Capone 489
Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12) Dec 28 raw1911 18
See all El Cajon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Cajon Forum Now

El Cajon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Cajon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

El Cajon, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,999 • Total comments across all topics: 277,762,414

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC