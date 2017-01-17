Father of man killed by police sues C...

Father of man killed by police sues California department

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KSL-TV

The father of a mentally distressed black man shot and killed by police who thought he was armed sued the San Diego-area department on Tuesday. Richard Olango Abuka, father of Alfred Olango, filed the lawsuit in San Diego federal court alleging excessive, deadly force against his son, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports Tuesday night that The suit was filed about a week after San Diego County prosecutors ruled that the shooting by El Cajon police was justified and no criminal charges would be filed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Cajon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
rocky dee hines conviction 51 min dean 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 5 hr Kelly 180
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jan 12 Frank 111
News 2 Teenagers Stabbed In El Cajon (May '06) Jan 10 Ssg 349
History in ElCajon Jan 4 NeldaLou 11
to many stinkyarabics in el cajon!! (Aug '09) Jan 3 Capone 46
El cajon orphans gang (May '11) Jan 3 Armando 44
See all El Cajon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Cajon Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for San Diego County was issued at January 18 at 12:00AM PST

El Cajon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Cajon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Michael Jackson
 

El Cajon, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,855 • Total comments across all topics: 278,010,586

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC