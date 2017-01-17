Father of man killed by police sues California department

The father of a mentally distressed black man shot and killed by police who thought he was armed sued the San Diego-area department on Tuesday. Richard Olango Abuka, father of Alfred Olango, filed the lawsuit in San Diego federal court alleging excessive, deadly force against his son, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports Tuesday night that The suit was filed about a week after San Diego County prosecutors ruled that the shooting by El Cajon police was justified and no criminal charges would be filed.

