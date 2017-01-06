El Cajon police release name of man s...

El Cajon police release name of man shot by officer

Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

A man who was armed with a knife and shot by an El Cajon police officer Sunday has been identified as 56-year-old Danny Baldwin. Police said Baldwin refused to listen to commands and was shot four times.

Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

El Cajon, CA

