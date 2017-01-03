El Cajon police ID man involved in shooting
El Cajon police said Friday that Danny Martin Baldwin, 56, was shot four times by officers after he lunged at them with a knife in his hand. Police said they were called to Second Street and Oakdale Avenue at around 9 p.m. Sunday to reports of an incoherent man standing in traffic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 10News.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Cajon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|Callme TRUMP
|174
|2 Teenagers Stabbed In El Cajon (May '06)
|11 hr
|Ssg
|349
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 5
|Rudy
|110
|History in ElCajon
|Jan 4
|NeldaLou
|11
|to many stinkyarabics in el cajon!! (Aug '09)
|Jan 3
|Capone
|46
|El cajon orphans gang (May '11)
|Jan 3
|Armando
|44
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|Jan 3
|Capone
|489
Find what you want!
Search El Cajon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC