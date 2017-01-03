El Cajon Man Pleads Guilty to Wife's Murder
An El Cajon man pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder more than three years after his wife's death. Gankil Wijdan, 38, was found stabbed to death inside one of the apartments on Roanoke Road in El Cajon on June 2, 2013.
