Driver Crashes into House, Ending Police Chase in El Cajon
A police chase through El Cajon ended when the driver crashed into a house early Monday morning, according to the authorities. Sheriff's deputies got a call reporting an "armed suspicious person" in the area at about 5:10 a.m. When deputies attempted to pull over a driver matching the vehicle's description, the suspect took off.
