Driver accused of DUI crash that killed his passengers
A man accused of driving drunk and crashing his car into a tree in Campo, killing his two passengers, is expected to be be arraigned next week at the courthouse in El Cajon. Ryan Gary Renz, 24, was allegedly behind the wheel of a speeding 2014 Volkswagen Jetta that slammed into a large oak tree alongside southbound Buckman Springs Road near Lake Morena Drive and rolled about 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
