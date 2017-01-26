County considering $21 million East County office
San Diego County is planning a new branch office in East County for the assessor/recorder/county clerk that will handle birth certificates, marriage licenses, as well as to store historical government records. If approved, the new building on county-owned land in Santee will replace the existing office in El Cajon .
Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
