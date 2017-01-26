County considering $21 million East C...

County considering $21 million East County office

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego County is planning a new branch office in East County for the assessor/recorder/county clerk that will handle birth certificates, marriage licenses, as well as to store historical government records. If approved, the new building on county-owned land in Santee will replace the existing office in El Cajon .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Cajon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Jan 21 Woody 183
Murder Jan 18 sioux 1
rocky dee hines conviction Jan 17 dean 1
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jan 12 Frank 111
News 2 Teenagers Stabbed In El Cajon (May '06) Jan 10 Ssg 349
History in ElCajon Jan 4 NeldaLou 11
to many stinkyarabics in el cajon!! (Aug '09) Jan 3 Capone 46
See all El Cajon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Cajon Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for San Diego County was issued at January 26 at 12:43PM PST

El Cajon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Cajon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

El Cajon, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,210 • Total comments across all topics: 278,278,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC