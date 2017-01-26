Child dies from Petco pet rat bite

A judged ruled against San Diego company Petco in a case involving a ten-year old boy who died after being bitten by his pet rat that was purchased from the store. A man accused of driving drunk and crashing his car into a tree in Campo, killing his two passengers, is expected to be be arraigned next week at the courthouse in El Cajon.

