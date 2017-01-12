California DA finds police were justified in shooting death
In this Sept. 27, 2016 file image made from from bystander video provided by the El Cajon Police Department, Alfred Olongo, right, is seen pointing what was later determined to be a bulky electronic cigarette device at El Cajon, Calif., police officer Richard Gonsalves during a confrontation at an El Cajon strip mall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
El Cajon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jan 12
|Kelly
|176
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Frank
|111
|2 Teenagers Stabbed In El Cajon (May '06)
|Jan 10
|Ssg
|349
|History in ElCajon
|Jan 4
|NeldaLou
|11
|to many stinkyarabics in el cajon!! (Aug '09)
|Jan 3
|Capone
|46
|El cajon orphans gang (May '11)
|Jan 3
|Armando
|44
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|Jan 3
|Capone
|489
Find what you want!
Search El Cajon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC