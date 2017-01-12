California DA finds police were justi...

California DA finds police were justified in shooting death

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Yuma Sun

In this Sept. 27, 2016 file image made from from bystander video provided by the El Cajon Police Department, Alfred Olongo, right, is seen pointing what was later determined to be a bulky electronic cigarette device at El Cajon, Calif., police officer Richard Gonsalves during a confrontation at an El Cajon strip mall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Cajon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Jan 12 Kelly 176
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jan 12 Frank 111
News 2 Teenagers Stabbed In El Cajon (May '06) Jan 10 Ssg 349
History in ElCajon Jan 4 NeldaLou 11
to many stinkyarabics in el cajon!! (Aug '09) Jan 3 Capone 46
El cajon orphans gang (May '11) Jan 3 Armando 44
el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07) Jan 3 Capone 489
See all El Cajon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Cajon Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for San Diego County was issued at January 17 at 12:00AM PST

El Cajon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Cajon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

El Cajon, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,031 • Total comments across all topics: 277,970,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC