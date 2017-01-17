Alcohol-Fueled Argument Prompts Pickaxe Attack: SDSO
An alcohol-fueled argument between longtime friends in San Diego turned violent Wednesday when a man allegedly attacked another with a pickaxe, deputies confirmed. According to Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Cajon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder
|1 hr
|sioux
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|11 hr
|Ron
|182
|rocky dee hines conviction
|14 hr
|dean
|1
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Frank
|111
|2 Teenagers Stabbed In El Cajon (May '06)
|Jan 10
|Ssg
|349
|History in ElCajon
|Jan 4
|NeldaLou
|11
|to many stinkyarabics in el cajon!! (Aug '09)
|Jan 3
|Capone
|46
Find what you want!
Search El Cajon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC