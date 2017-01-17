Alcohol-Fueled Argument Prompts Picka...

Alcohol-Fueled Argument Prompts Pickaxe Attack: SDSO

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC San Diego

An alcohol-fueled argument between longtime friends in San Diego turned violent Wednesday when a man allegedly attacked another with a pickaxe, deputies confirmed. According to Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Cajon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Murder 1 hr sioux 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 11 hr Ron 182
rocky dee hines conviction 14 hr dean 1
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jan 12 Frank 111
News 2 Teenagers Stabbed In El Cajon (May '06) Jan 10 Ssg 349
History in ElCajon Jan 4 NeldaLou 11
to many stinkyarabics in el cajon!! (Aug '09) Jan 3 Capone 46
See all El Cajon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Cajon Forum Now

El Cajon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Cajon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

El Cajon, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,042 • Total comments across all topics: 278,026,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC