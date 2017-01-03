5 California Things to Know for Today
San Diego DA finds El Cajon officer was justified in shooting man who pointed what appeared to be a weapon but was an e-cigarette.
El Cajon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|11 hr
|Callme TRUMP
|174
|2 Teenagers Stabbed In El Cajon (May '06)
|18 hr
|Ssg
|349
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 5
|Rudy
|110
|History in ElCajon
|Jan 4
|NeldaLou
|11
|to many stinkyarabics in el cajon!! (Aug '09)
|Jan 3
|Capone
|46
|El cajon orphans gang (May '11)
|Jan 3
|Armando
|44
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|Jan 3
|Capone
|489
