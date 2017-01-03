5 California Things to Know for Today

5 California Things to Know for Today

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: My Mother Lode

San Diego DA finds El Cajon officer was justified in shooting man who pointed what appeared to be a weapon but was an e-cigarette.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Cajon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 11 hr Callme TRUMP 174
News 2 Teenagers Stabbed In El Cajon (May '06) 18 hr Ssg 349
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jan 5 Rudy 110
History in ElCajon Jan 4 NeldaLou 11
to many stinkyarabics in el cajon!! (Aug '09) Jan 3 Capone 46
El cajon orphans gang (May '11) Jan 3 Armando 44
el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07) Jan 3 Capone 489
See all El Cajon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Cajon Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for San Diego County was issued at January 11 at 4:06AM PST

El Cajon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Cajon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

El Cajon, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,668 • Total comments across all topics: 277,808,794

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC