Woman swept away during Kauai kayak tour was California visitor
A 32-year-old woman who died while on a kayak tour on Wailua River Saturday has been identified as Aimee Abrahim of El Cajon, Calif. The Kauai Fire Department located Abrahim's body Sunday after she was swept out to the ocean while crossing a stream.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Cajon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|History in ElCajon
|Wed
|Capone
|2
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Dec 19
|MARK FARKER
|2
|Lindo Lake getting a closer look by county, com...
|Dec 19
|itsthetruth
|1
|to many stinkyarabics in el cajon!! (Aug '09)
|Dec 16
|Capone
|44
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|Dec 14
|Loon
|487
|Low-income residents to receive free Christmas ... (Nov '06)
|Dec 12
|Independent
|251
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Dec 12
|Tussle with love ...
|157
Find what you want!
Search El Cajon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC