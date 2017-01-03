Two arrested for trespassing at El Ca...

Two arrested for trespassing at El Cajon school

Monday Dec 26 Read more: 10News

What appeared to be two young men were detained early Monday morning after trespassing at an El Cajon middle school. 10News photojournalist Paul Anderegg captured the scene at Greenfield Middle School on Greenfield Drive near North Third Street around 12:30 a.m. after El Cajon police responded to a tripped alarm call.

El Cajon, CA

