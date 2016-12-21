Senior's spry hands used to serve others

Retired kindergarten teacher Mary Janacek, 95, has crocheted more than 600 baby blankets for Foothills United Methodist Church in La Mesa over the past decade. Retired kindergarten teacher Mary Janacek, 95, has crocheted more than 600 baby blankets for Foothills United Methodist Church in La Mesa over the past decade.

